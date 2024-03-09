FHP: Motorcyclist seriously injured after road rage incident

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has serious injuries after the driver of a vehicle intentionally rammed into the motorcycle during a road rage incident on I-75 in Sumter County early Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 52-year-old Leesburg, Florida, man operating a motorcycle was seen driving away from a vehicle that authorities described as a gray or silver 2020 Honda Civic.

Near milepost 319 on northbound I-75, the motorcyclist passed a commercial vehicle on the outside shoulder while the Honda passed that same vehicle in the center lane.

Once the two vehicles passed the commercial vehicle, the driver of the Honda abruptly steered to the outside shoulder and rammed into the motorcycle on purpose.

Video shows driver intentionally ramming into motorcycle on I-75

Following the impact, the motorcyclist overturned several times into the wood line parallel to the roadway while the Honda drove off.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

FHP recovered vehicle parts at the scene, which indicated the make and model of the suspect vehicle.

Officials said there is currently no description of the suspect driver, and it is unknown how the incident started.