FHP: Man connected to Amber Alert arrested for kidnapping

WFTS
Posted at 6:33 PM, Feb 26, 2024
WILDWOOD, Fla. — A man involved in an Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 7-year-old boy was arrested for kidnapping that same day by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

An FHP Trooper was told to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, a 2019 BMW 440I with Georgia tags.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Trooper saw a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle exiting State Road 91 onto Northbound Interstate I-75.

With the help of a Sumter County Sheriff's K-9 Unit, the Trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

After confirming the suspect's identity, the child was unharmed, recovered, and returned to his mother.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jean R. Simeus of Macon, Georgia, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant for kidnapping.

He was transported to the Sumter County Jail without bond and booked without incident.

