FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined a search that spans three counties for a missing college student who disappeared a week ago after a maintenance man entered her apartment.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says Armando Caballero is the “prime suspect" in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before the maintenance worker apparently killed himself.

Mina says some 60 detectives are working exclusively on the case, and the search now extends over Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties.

Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday, September 24, at the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orlando.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing the shirt in the picture below, with jeans and a black hoodie.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the Arden Villas where Caballero was also employed as a maintenance worker.

Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key fob to get into Marcano's apartment on the afternoon she disappeared. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the key fob was used at 4:30 p.m., about half an hour before Marcano would have finished her shift at the apartment complex.

Mina said in a press conference on Monday that Marcano's disappearance is suspicious and detectives suspect foul play.

"We are still doing everything possible we can to find her," Mina said.

ABC Action News' sister station, WPTV, reports that Marcano is a Fort Lauderdale native and was due to board a flight home the day she disappeared. According to WPTV, Marcano's family members have organized their own search for her and are sleeping in their cars in the parking lot of her apartment complex waiting for any news.

"I am out here. I am pounding the beat looking," Marcano's grandfather said.

"This family believes in God, we believe in hope and we have faith," Marcano's aunt said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 407-836-4357.