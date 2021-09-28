Watch
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Posted at 6:49 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 08:19:52-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they've found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found 19-year-old Miya Marcano’s body near an apartment building.

Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment. Mina previously said Armando Caballero, 27, was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked and was considered the “prime suspect.”

Caballero apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were among the hundreds of authorities searching for Marcano.

