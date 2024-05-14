8 dead after 'serious' accident involving bus transporting farm workers, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An accident involving multiple fatalities shut down West Highway 40 in Marion County on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a "serious" accident shut down the highway from Southwest 180th Avenue Road to Southwest 140th Avenue.

Officials said the accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. when a 2010 International Bus with 53 farm workers inside and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck collided in a "sideswiped manner." The bus then traveled off the road, through a fence, and overturned.

Eight people died in the crash, while forty others were taken to local medical facilities.

Aerial video shows scene of deadly bus accident in Marion County

Both Citrus County and Marion County officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts its investigation.

They added that the accident did not involve a Marion County school bus.