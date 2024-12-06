Family of teen who fell to death from Orlando park ride awarded $310M in civil trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old who fell from a ride at an Orlando amusement park, was awarded $310 million in a trial against the manufacturers of the ride.

In March 2022, Sampson fell from the "Free Fall" ride at ICON Park, an entertainment complex on International Drive.

An investigation into the ride followed, determining the ride was unsafe. The state of Floridaissued a $250,000 fine to the ride operators and in October 2022, the ride was taken down.

Sampson's parents were awarded $310 million, $155 million to each the father and the mother.

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump said this in a statement:

“This verdict is a step forward in holding corporations accountable for the safety of their products. The jury’s decision confirms what we have long argued: Tyre’s death was the result of blatant negligence and a failure to prioritize safety over profits. The ride’s manufacturers neglected their duty to protect passengers, and today’s outcome ensures they face the consequences of those decisions. We hope this case serves as a wake-up call for the entire industry to implement stricter safety measures and oversight to prevent such tragedies from happening again. Tyre’s legacy will be a safer future for riders everywhere.”