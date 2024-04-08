Duke Energy plans to reduce electric rates for the second time this year

FLORIDA — Florida Duke Energy customers are set to see another decrease in electric energy bills in June.

The company announced that they plan to lower rates by about $6 per 1,000 kWh. The rate decrease proposal was filed today with the Florida Public Service Commission due to lower natural gas cost projections.

In January, Duke Energy decreased electricity rates by $11 per 1,000 kWh. The $6 decrease will be in addition to that decrease in January.

“With fuel prices expected to decline, we have an opportunity to lower rates for a second time this year for our customers, just as we prepare for the higher energy usage that comes with summer months,” said Melissa Seixas in a media statement.

Customers can expect to see the rate decrease starting in June, according to the company.