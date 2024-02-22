Dog fighting event ends in arrest of 5 Florida men, 9 others: Officials

Five Florida men were among the 14 arrested after a major dog fighting event in 2022, according to officials.

On Thursday, officials said men from Florida, Georgia and Alabama were charged for participating in the event, which occurred in Donalsonville, Georgia, on April 24, 2022.

Court documents stated that the men gathered on a Georgia property, where they held a large-scale dog fighting event. A total of 24 dogs were brought to fight over the weekend.

When law enforcement broke up the event, they found multiple dogs inside crates in cars on the property.

The Florida residents charged included Brandon Baker, 41, Christopher Travis Beaumont, 37, Terelle Ganzy, 34, Fredricus White, 36, and Cornelious Johnson, 39. All five are from Panama City and allegedly brought three dogs to fight.

Officials said 27 dogs were rescued, along with another 51 with arrests that occurred this week.

The defendants face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count of animal fighting charges if convicted.