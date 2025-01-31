Disney's Animal Kingdom unveils newest tiger cub, Bakso

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom unveiled their newest addition, Bakso, a shy but curious Sumatran tiger cub.

Disney said Bakso was born at the park back in September, making him the first tiger cub born at Animal Kingdom in seven years.

Bakso made his first public debut with his mom, Sohni, for the first time on Wednesday.

"He's very curious about the world around him so he's interacting a lot with his enrichment that we get to him," explained by animal keeper Erica Huffstodt.

Bakso is one of only 600 Sumatran tigers left both in the wild and in managed care, according to Disney Animal Care specialists.

"It's really critical that we're able to breed these animals for assurance populations as well as so people can see them and really make a connection with the species and hopefully take action to save those habitats," said Racheal Daneault, Animal Care Manager at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

If you plan to visit Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom, be sure to stop by the Maharajah Jungle Trek to meet Bakso.

Disney's Animal Kingdom unveils newest baby tiger cub Bakso