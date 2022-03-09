Watch
Disney voices opposition to 'Don't Say Gay Bill;' CEO to meet with Governor DeSantis

Disney logo on Wall Street
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 16:40:19-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Disney Corporation, largely quiet during the debate over the "Don't Say Gay" bill, said Wednesday it will donate millions of dollars to LGBTQ+ organizations and the CEO will meet with Governor Ron DeSantis on the bill.

"We were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle," Disney CEO Bob Chapek told shareholders Wednesday, according to CNBC.com.

Chopek continued, "We were hopeful that our longstanding relationships with those lawmakers would enable us to achieve a better outcome, but despite weeks of effort, we were ultimately unsuccessful."

The bill, officially passed by the Florida Senate on Thursday, now sits on the desk of Governor DeSantis awaiting his signature. Numerous groups and legislators at all levels of government have voiced opposition to the bill, but Governor DeSantis has indicated he plans to sign the bill.

That will put the spotlight on Disney to see how they will respond to the bill if it becomes the law in the state of Florida.

