Disney Cruise Line unveils details of new ship inspired by heroes and villains

It's almost time to board the Disney Destiny, the latest ship scheduled to join Disney Cruise Line in 2025.

On Wednesday, the company revealed new details about the theme passengers can expect to see in 2025. The theme is "Heroes and Villains," drawing inspiration from Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions.

In a press release, Disney Cruise Line said the ship's design was influenced by the "dynamic duality of every great Disney story, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their purpose."

Passengers can expect to encounter characters from "The Lion King," "Hercules" and more. The ship is scheduled for delivery next year.

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line.