Disney could open 5th Florida park after vote with DeSantis' appointees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just months after Disney reached a settlement with Governor Ron DeSantis' appointees, the two parties will vote on an agreement that could result in the investment of $17 billion into Walt Disney World and the opening of its fifth major theme park.

The agreement between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism and Oversight District could last fifteen years. Under the deal, Disney may also increase the number of hotel rooms and retail and restaurant space.

The district provides services such as firefighting, planning and more, and was controlled by Disney supporters until it was taken over by the DeSantis appointees in 2023.

The five DeSantis-appointed supervisors who oversee the Disney World district will vote Wednesday on a new development agreement that both sides had agreed to negotiate after a March settlement ended their state court lawsuits against each other.

According to the Associated Press, during the next decade or two, Disney would also be approved for two minor parks, such as water parks, in addition to the fifth major theme park. In exchange, Disney must donate up to 100 acres of Disney World's 24,000 acres for the construction of the district's infrastructure projects, award at least half of its construction projects to Florida-based companies and spend at least $10 million on affordable housing for Central Florida.

The settlement in March ended almost two years of litigation that was sparked by DeSantis’ takeover of the district from Disney supporters following the company’s opposition to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades and was championed by the Republican governor.