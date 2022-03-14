Diapers to become tax-free in Florida starting in July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Parents and guardians rejoice! Diapers will become tax-free in Florida starting in July.

The move comes after SB 246 was approved during the passage of the state budget and the last day of the 2022 Legislative Session.

The bill, which has been filed each year since 2016, was first introduced by Senator Lauren Book, D-Miami.

“The care of young children comes with tremendous costs,” said Senator Book. “Florida families are facing especially difficult times right now and we owe it to them to no longer tax necessary healthcare items like diapers.”

Included in the tax exemption is the following:

single-use diapers

reusable diapers

reusable diaper inserts.

clothing and shoes intended for children ages 5 or younger

“Disposable diapers cost families up to $80 per month per child, which creates a significant cost burden and is an unavoidable expense. This tax exemption will help ensure that a parent never hesitates before putting a fresh, clean diaper on their child when needed,” Senator Book added.

The tax exemption will take effect on July 1, 2022.