DeSantis suspends Orlando state attorney, claiming 'neglect of duty,' 'incompetence'

Governor DeSantis is suspending Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell after claims her administration showed "both neglect of duty and incompetence," he announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

DeSantis and other officials, such as Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, cited a recent incident regarding two police officers who were shot in Downtown Orlando on Friday as an example of Worrell's administration being "clearly and fundamentally derelict."

Officials at the press conference claimed Worrell's alleged behavior included failure to follow minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking sentences, as well as "allowing juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges or serious charges altogether."

Worrell served the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.

"In this instance, Ms. Worrell failed to do the job she was elected," Moody said.

Andrew Bain, a judge already serving Orlando, will replace Worrell.

"We are here to prosecute crimes and to hold people accountable," Bain said. "My plan is to bring back that simple understanding. It does not accomplish anything to prosecute a case with no intent to stop crimes."

Bain added that he plans for his office to be good partners with law enforcement.

Worrell's suspension comes almost a year ago to the day after DeSantis suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren on Aug. 4, 2022.

Warren was suspended after DeSantis' staff compiled records, which he said showed Warren had "put himself publicly above the law." DeSantis said he had previously asked his staff to check in with communities across Florida to learn more about whether state attorneys were picking and choosing what crimes to prosecute.

Read the full executive order of Worrell's suspension below.

EO-8.9.23 by ABC Action News on Scribd