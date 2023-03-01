Governor's office questions actions of Orlando state attorney after deadly shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — In the wake of the deadly shootings in Orlando last week, Governor Ron DeSantis' office sent a letter to the Orange-Osceola County state attorney's office asking for information on the criminal history of the alleged shooter.

"The shocking nature of these horrific acts is difficult to process, but even more galling is the fact that the man who was promptly arrested for these crimes, Mr. Keith Melvin Moses (aka Keith Moses), date of birth June 11, 2003, has been allowed to remain on the streets after multiple arrests, including one your office has refused to prosecute," the governor's general counsel wrote in the letter to State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Governor DeSantis' office pointed to the arrest of Moses in November 2021 for possession of fewer than 20 grams of cannabis as problematic. The governor's office said Moses was on juvenile felony probation at the time of his arrest and had multiple other charges in his background.

The governor's office then went a step further to imply that State Attorney Worrell's office's actions allowed the murder of a 9-year-old girl and a television news reporter to happen.

The letter continued, "The failure of your office to hold this individual accountable for his actions - despite his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation - may have permitted this dangerous individual to remain on the street."

The letter to Worrell comes months after Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office by the governor. A federal judge issued a ruling saying Warren had state law claims to sue the governor but said a federal court wasn't the proper venue.

Warren has appealed the federal judge's ruling and is still seeking to be returned to the office he was twice elected to by the voters.

Read the full letter to Worrell below:



DeSantis letter to Orlando-... by ABC Action News