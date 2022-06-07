Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

DeSantis signs school safety bill into law

Extends Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission
Ron DeSantis
Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on Monday, May 9, 2022. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, May 26, 2022 signed into a law sweeping property insurance legislation that creates a $2 billion reinsurance fund and rewrites rules on coverage denials and attorney fees, in a move to stabilize rising costs and insurer losses. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 11:23:55-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he signed HB 1421 which he and other state leaders said will help improve school safety in Florida.

According to the Governor's office, among the provisions in HB 1421 are an extension of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission which has been providing recommendations on school safety in the state for the past three years.

“Every parent deserves to know their child is safe at school,” Tony Montalto, President of Stand with Parkland, said in a statement. “This new law, which passed unanimously through the Florida Legislature, is an important next step in providing school safety assurances to families and students.

The governor's office said the newly signed law also:

  • Authorizes the Commissioner of Education to enforce, rather than just oversee, school safety and security compliance;
  • Authorizes safe school officers to make arrests on charter school property;
  • Requires all safe school officers to complete crisis intervention and training to improve knowledge and skills for response and de-escalate incidents on school premises;
  • Requires law enforcement officers to be present and involved in active assailant emergency drills;
  • Requires school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation; and
  • Requires that school districts must annually certify that at least 80 percent of school personnel have received mandatory youth mental health awareness training.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!