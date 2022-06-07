DeSantis signs school safety bill into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he signed HB 1421 which he and other state leaders said will help improve school safety in Florida.

According to the Governor's office, among the provisions in HB 1421 are an extension of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission which has been providing recommendations on school safety in the state for the past three years.

“Every parent deserves to know their child is safe at school,” Tony Montalto, President of Stand with Parkland, said in a statement. “This new law, which passed unanimously through the Florida Legislature, is an important next step in providing school safety assurances to families and students.

The governor's office said the newly signed law also:

