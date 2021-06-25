DeSantis sending 50 law enforcement officers to the U.S. southern border

PENSACOLA, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Pensacola Friday to meet with approximately 50 law enforcement officers that he will send to the Mexican border at the request of Texas and Arizona governors.

DeSantis said drug smuggling and human trafficking as the reason for sending the officers.

"I met just weeks ago with some rural sheriffs in Northern Florida and their number one concern is all the meth coming from the Southern Border," said DeSantis. "You used to have where people would cook it themselves. That is not what's happening. What's happening is a massive amount of drugs moving in from the Southern Border."

DeSantis' visit Friday comes on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the southern border with Mexico. Vice President Harris will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

In March, President Biden tasked Harris with addressing the causation of a spike in border crossings in recent months.