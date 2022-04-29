Watch
DeSantis promises 'constitutional carry' in Florida

Said it will happen before he leaves office
Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 11:31:42-04

WILLISTON, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that he will work to pass a so-called "constitutional carry" before he leaves office.

"I can't tell you exactly when, but I'm pretty confident that I will be able to sign 'constitutional carry' into law in the state of Florida," DeSantis said. "The Legislature will get it done."

A "constitutional carry" law allows residents to carry weapons with or without a permit because of protections from the Second Amendment. Florida currently doesn't allow that type of policy.

Governor DeSantis hasn't said if the policy would be brought up in the next special session or in the next legislative term.

