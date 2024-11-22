Watch Now
Timeline announced to fill Rep. Matt Gaetz's congressional seat in Florida

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
FLORIDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a plan to fill Matt Gaetz's vacant congressional seat.

According to a press release from the Florida Department of State, primary elections for the District 1 seat will be held on January 28. A special general election will follow on April 1.

“At Governor Ron DeSantis’ direction, this Special Election is being conducted as quickly as statutorily possible,” said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

ABC said at least six Florida Republicans have already expressed willingness to run for Gaetz's seat.

