DeSantis deploys state and national guard to Texas during border feud with feds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is deploying Florida's state and national guard to support Texas during its ongoing feud with federal officials at Eagle Pass, he announced Thursday.

It is still unclear what the troops will do when they arrive in Texas. The move to send the troops comes after Governor Greg Abbott has defied federal authorities in the border community, claiming he's protecting his state from an invasion.

The federal government has constitutional authority over all immigration issues. Last month, Abbott seized a city park in Eagle Pass and blocked border patrol agents from using it as a staging area.

The US Supreme Court then ordered Abbott to allow the agents in and to remove or cut razor wire to reach the river to aid migrants in distress last week. However, Abbott has defied both the Supreme Court order and demands from federal authorities.

At least 25 Republican governors, including DeSantis, are publicly supporting Abbott while his troops defy the court and install more wire.