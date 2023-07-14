DeSantis confronts leaked memo and Iowans on the campaign trail this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leaked memos— a Trump tirade— and the ethics of some soccer tickets. That's just a few things that happened this week on the presidential campaign trail for Florida's three contenders seeking the GOP nomination.

Eye on the Hawkeye State

Florida's governor seems to be hinging his White House hopes on Iowa. In his battle for the GOP nomination, a win there could show voters the party has a serious alternative to former president Donald Trump. That's why he's trading the Sunshine State for the Hawkeye State this weekend.

The campaign was hyping the trip before it happened with a new ad this week. It'll be DeSantis' third trip to Iowa since announcing, at least four events are on the agenda.

A summit for evangelical Iowans was the biggest of them. The organizer of the Family Leader Summit, Bob Vander Plaats, told us in May why winning Iowa's January caucus could make or break candidates like DeSantis. If not, Vander Plaats warned, the fate of the GOP primary election will be sealed early.

“If you stop Trump here, or if you come in a very close second to Trump here, it could be game on to the nomination," said Vander Plaats. "If Trump dominates Iowa and moves on to New Hampshire, I think he's going to run the table, and no one's going to touch him.”

Thanks to NBC News and a leaked DeSantis campaign memo, we have an idea of how the governor hopes to win. The three-pager suggests former president Trump is vulnerable on guns, the deficit, Saudi ties, and transgender issues. It implies Sen. Tim Scott is the biggest threat among the other candidates. Plus, it considers earned media vital to the governor's efforts, calling it "the cake."

Trump takes on Reynolds

Trump, meanwhile, kept up his attacks on the governor in a series of conservative radio shows. He's still touting his 2018 endorsement of DeSantis, considering him disloyal for running for president in 2024.

"Well, Ron suffers from a very, very serious and probably incurable disease," Trump told host Rob Carson on Thursday. "He's got no personality."

Trump also lashed out at Iowa's GOP governor Kim Reynolds for staying neutral in the primary, a state tradition before the caucuses.

"I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won," said Trump on Truth Social. "Now, she wants to remain “NEUTRAL.” I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!

Reynolds fans have struck back, condemning the former president and telling him to stay in his lane. The GOP group Republican Accountability among them, launched an ad Friday touting Reynolds' accomplishments and criticizing Trump.

Secret soccer weapon

Finally, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is struggling to meet the qualifications for the August debate. When asked about it earlier this week, the longshot candidate told CNN he was thinking up ways to get there.

"I am sure we will get creative as well," said Suarez. "I have said from the beginning that, you know, I agree with the threshold. And we will abide by whatever rules the Republican Party sets..."

He's now delivering on the promise to "get creative," calling for one-dollar donations to enter into a raffle for highly coveted soccer tickets. Political experts have questioned the ethics and legality of the move-- as the campaign touts "over 50,000 people visited the ad in the first thirty minutes of the promotion."

Suarez announced on Twitter Friday evening that PACs supporting his candidacy had raised $13.6 million since joining the race in mid-June. The campaign nabbed a million.

"Having just got started, we will meet the RNC limits for the first debate," said Saurez in the post. "I am humbled and blessed. Thanks to all who have given."

The qualifications are pretty high to get on the debate stage. Among them, candidates need 40,000 unique donors, meet a polling threshold, and vow to endorse whoever is the nominee. The debate is on August 23 in Milwaukee.

Biden bucks

The current president's reelection campaign Friday announced a big haul of fundraising dollars, potentially easing some fears that he lacks momentum.

Team Biden-Harris raised over $72 million from April through the end of the second quarter of 2023. The campaign touted that it "dramatically outpaces" the latest fundraising of Republican candidates... like Ron DeSantis. He recently revealed his campaign raised 20 million since jumping into the race for the GOP nomination in May.

Officials said they now have a total of $77 million, cash-on-hand. That's the highest total in history for the party’s nominee when compared to previous cycles.

Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement: "While Republicans are burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions, we are significantly outraising every single one of them..."