DeSantis asks for $1 million in new budget for possible suit over FSU playoff snub

In Governor Ron DeSantis' new budget, $1 million has been budgeted to the University System Board of Governors for possible expenses related to "litigation" over Florida State being left out of the College Football Playoff.

According to the budget request, the $1 million is in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund. The Board of Governors can expend funds appropriated on "litigation-related expenses" related to the College Football Playoff.

The possible litigation surrounds the Florida State Seminoles missing out on the College Football Playoff, despite finishing the season with an undefeated record and being champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

FSU officials, fans, and politicians have been upset about the decision to leave FSU out of the playoff since it was announced Sunday.

While no official litigation has been announced, any "unexpended balance of funds" that remain after June 30, 2024, will revert and will then be appropriated to the University System Board of Governors for the next fiscal year for the same purpose.

This possible funding would be subject to approval of the Florida Legislature. The 2024 session gavels in on January 9.