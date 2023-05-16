DeSantis announces deployment of troops and assets to Texas border

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As he continues to put the finishing touches on a likely presidential campaign, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the state would send more than 1,000 law enforcement assets to the Texas border.

Governor DeSantis' move comes after the number of migrants at the border dropped by roughly 50 percent in the days after Title 42 expired, according to the Associated Press. U.S. Border Patrol reported apprehending approximately 4,917 migrants a day on Monday.

However, a large number of migrants were attempting to cross the border in the days before Title 42 ended and most are still in custody awaiting further rulings.

DeSantis' move will send the following assets to the Texas border:



101 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers

200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement Officers, in teams of 40

20 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers

800 Florida National Guard Soldiers

20 Emergency Management Personnel – including radio technicians, logisticians, mechanics, and planners

Five available fixed-wing aircraft with monitoring equipment and downlink capabilities with two aviation crew teams

Two Mobile Command Vehicles and two command teams

17 available unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and support teams

10 vessels – including airboats, shallow draft vessels, and mid-range vessels

The move to send law enforcement assets to the border comes through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows states to send resources to other states during times of emergency, DeSantis' office said.

Here's how the EMAC said the process works:

