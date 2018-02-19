Court hearing held for Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz

Partly Cloudy
Accused Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was in court Monday for a hearing.
Nikolas Cruz, charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school, walked into the Broward County Courthouse on Monday with his head down.
Attorneys for accused Marjory Stoneman Douglas gunman Nikolas Cruz returned to court Monday morning.
Cruz was not in the courtroom for a hearing earlier in the day. Cruz, who kept his head down for most of the hearing, was in court over the objections of his attorneys.
During the hearing, attorneys argued over the documents, but the judge decided they would stay sealed.
Evidence in the case is so overwhelming it's unclear if a plea bargain will be reaching or if the case will go to trial.
