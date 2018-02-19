Court hearing held for Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz

WPTV Webteam
2:32 PM, Feb 19, 2018

Accused Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was in court Monday for a hearing.

Nikolas Cruz, charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school, walked into the Broward County Courthouse on Monday with his head down.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Attorneys for accused Marjory Stoneman Douglas gunman Nikolas Cruz returned to court Monday morning.

Cruz was not in the courtroom for a hearing earlier in the day. Cruz, who kept his head down for most of the hearing, was in court over the objections of his attorneys.

During the hearing, attorneys argued over the documents, but the judge decided they would stay sealed.

Evidence in the case is so overwhelming it's unclear if a plea bargain will be reaching or if the case will go to trial.

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top