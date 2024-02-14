Depositions reveal Brian Laundrie's parents knew Gabby Petito was 'gone'

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Newly released court documents revealed Brian Laundrie told his parents that Gabby Petito was "gone."

The depositions took place last year and were made public on Feb. 12. The newly released documents included depositions from Joseph Petito, Nichole Schmidt, Christopher, and Roberta Laundrie.

Gabby Petito's parents are civilly suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of Brian Laundrie. Petito's parents said they suffered emotional distress, and Brian's parents were aware he murdered Gabby but chose to do nothing. Instead, Gabby's parents said Brian's parents released statements through an attorney.

Gabby's body was discovered outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in 2021.

In a newly released deposition, Robert Laundrie spoke about her son in a positive way. She said, "He's a very sweet boy; kind, considerate, loving. He loved his nephews. He loved his sister. He loved us. He was—he had a lot of friends that he was friendly with. He was a good boy, hard worker, and I could go on and on. He was wonderful."

Roberta Laundrie said she learned from her husband, Christopher, that Gabby was "gone." She stated she did not ask her son, Brian, any questions about Gabby's disappearance since she was following the advice from their attorney, Steven Bertolino.

In a deposition, Roberta was asked, "Your husband told you that Gabby was 'gone,' correct?"

She replied, "Yes."

In the deposition, she was asked, "Weren't you concerned about her?"

Roberta replied, "I was, but I think I was —it was my son. I was concerned for my son."

Court documents revealed Roberta Laundrie never tried to text Gabby or call her after learning she may be "gone." The deposition also revealed that Brian arrived home on Sept. 1 in Gabby's van, but Roberta did not know what was in the van. She stated she never looked inside the van.

The documents revealed Nichole Schmidt, Gabby's mother, tried contacting Roberta by phone after Sept. 1. Roberta said she never replied back to a text message from Schmidt and did not answer Schmidt's phone call. Roberta stated she was following the advice from her attorney.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie both stated they were not aware of the domestic incident involving Brian and Gabby in Moab, Utah, that occurred in August of 2021.

According to court records, Chris Laundrie said Brian called him in a frantic state in August of 2021.

In a deposition, Chris was asked, "Did he say he'd murdered Gabby?" Chris replied, "No."

He was then asked, "He said she was gone?" and Chris replied, "He said it several times."

Chris then stated Brian was frantic and needed a lawyer.

In Joseph Petito's deposition, he stated he felt bad for Chris and Roberta Laundrie when Brian was discovered dead.

"Death of a child is something that no one- no parent should ever want to go through," he said.

Joseph Petito was asked, "But on some level, did you think he deserved it?"

Petito replied, "No. He deserved a lot less— a lot worse. I mean, you know. I actually—I wanted to see him in jail. I wanted to see him in a cement block drinking from plastic bottles."

Petito then stated he wanted answers from Brian.

He also revealed during his deposition that the lawsuit's purpose is to hold people accountable for their actions and choices.

Petito was asked, "Now if Brian was still alive and was sitting in a jail cell somewhere, do you think you would still have as much animosity toward the Laundrie parents?"

Petito replied, "If they would have made the decisions that I think most decent human beings would make, then probably no. But they made choices and decided to go on a route that I think is absolutely disgusting."

If the case goes to trial, it is scheduled for May 2024.