Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of the US over next 50 years, study finds

TAMPA, Fla. — A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.

The study by the First Street Foundation found that 50 counties, or roughly 8.1 million Americans, are expected to see heat indices above 125 degrees Fahrenheit next year. That number will grow to 1,023 counties or roughly one-quarter of the United States by 2053.

Heat indices above 125 degrees Fahrenheit are categorized as "extreme danger" by the NWS, the study reported. The NWS defined heat index as what "the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature."

The area impacted by the extreme heat was termed the "Extreme Heat Belt" by the researchers. It's expected to stretch from the Northern Texas and Louisiana borders to Illinois, Indiana, and parts of Wisconsin.

"The increase in extreme heat conditions are a cause for concern, impacting everything from personal health to electricity costs associated with increased air conditioning usage, to physical infrastructure, and even public transport," the authors said.

Locally, the researchers found that locations in Florida and the Gulf Coast "are likely to experience over 30 additional days" over 100 degrees Fahrenheit indices by 2053.

Overall, Florida will lead the nation in "dangerous days" of heat indices over 100 degrees, "making up 18 of the top 20 counties for the largest difference in the number of days between this year and 30 years in the future."

Specifically, Hillsborough County and Polk County will see an additional 34 days of heat indices over 100 degrees over the next 30 years, while Manatee will see an additional 36 days of dangerous heat, the researchers found.

And one of the costs of the increasing heat will be air conditioning costs. The researchers found the additional heat will yield an increase in cooling costs by approximately $313 million, the third worst in the nation, behind only California and Texas.

The study found Florida will also likely see the second largest increase in carbon dioxide emissions from AC usage during the next 30 years, coming in just behind Texas.

First Street Foundation also created a tool, "Risk Factor," that allows people to drill down to their address to see how the heat and other factors may impact their home.