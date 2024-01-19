Could Florida's high school athletes soon be able to cash in on NIL deals

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Micheal Ionta and the rest of the football team at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater are going through spring workouts to stay sharp and in shape.

“We are getting into our contact prep and getting our legs warm. Getting ready to get hit,” said the sophomore offensive tackle.

Ionata is already getting attention from many college programs.

His older brother Joseph went through the same thing and is now at Alabama.

And while college athletes are now able to use their name, image, and likeness — known as NIL — to make money.

Florida is one of about 20 states that still doesn’t allow high schoolers to do the same.

It’s an issue up for discussion in Tallahassee, where state lawmakers heard a presentation on the topic.

“As long as it’s not the school reaching out to the student saying if you come here, we will pay you directly from the school. If it’s a brand deal that just wants a little sponsorship from the school or helping out a kid with something like that, I think that would be great. It could be a great opportunity to help a lot of kids out,” said Michael.

Micheal’s dad, Joe Ionata played football at Florida State when he says you couldn’t even accept a free t-shirt.

He said if NIL comes to Florida high schools, it could turn into a bidding war.

“It might open a whole new can of worms that no one is ready for,” said Joe.

But he agrees there is a way it could work.

“Local school has a local sponsor that has a restaurant or a smoothie place or something like that, I think that’s great. Let the kids go out there and get a little experience. Make a few extra dollars to help them do stuff on social media. I think it would be great,” said Joe.

The Florida High School Athletic Association is asking for public input on NIL deals for high school athletes.

There is a survey on their website.

Some other states that already allow high school NIL opportunities have rules about using deals as a recruiting tool.

Some high school stars around the country are making millions before they even graduate, including Lebron James’ son, Bronny.