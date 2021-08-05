Coast Guard offloads more than $1 billion in cocaine and pot in South Florida

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. — Nearly 30 tons of cocaine and more than 1,400 pounds of marijuana were brought ashore by the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday morning in the largest illegal narcotic offload in history.

The Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded 59,700 pounds of cocaine Thursday and 1,430 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades outside Fort Lauderdale. The drugs had a street value of more than $1.4 billion.

According to the Coast Guard, the drugs were gathered through multiple interdictions of ships in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea