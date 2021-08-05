Watch
Coast Guard offloads more than $1 billion in cocaine and pot in South Florida

More than $1 billion worth of cocaine was brought ashore by the Coast Guard on 8/5/2021 in one of the illegal narcotic offloads in Coast Guard history.
Cocaine interdiction on 8/5/2021
Posted at 10:43 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 10:43:45-04

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. — Nearly 30 tons of cocaine and more than 1,400 pounds of marijuana were brought ashore by the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday morning in the largest illegal narcotic offload in history.

The Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded 59,700 pounds of cocaine Thursday and 1,430 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades outside Fort Lauderdale. The drugs had a street value of more than $1.4 billion.

According to the Coast Guard, the drugs were gathered through multiple interdictions of ships in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea

