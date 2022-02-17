Coast Guard offloads more than $1 billion in cocaine and marijuana

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $1 billion worth of cocaine and marijuana in the largest drug seizure ever for the Coast Guard Cutter James.

The Coast Guard said the drugs included 54,500 pounds of cocaine and about 15,800 pounds of marijuana. The drugs were captured during multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea.

“We have collectively struck a significant blow to transnational criminal networks by removing 30 metric tons of drugs,” said Capt. Todd Vance, commanding officer of the USCGC James.