Clearwater Beach ranks 2nd among Florida's top 10 best beaches

Several Tampa Bay favorites ranked among Florida's best beaches in USA Today's 10Best Awards.

The highest of all was Clearwater Beach, which took second place. The list cited its sunsets, dolphin sightings, and "sugary, talc-white strand of sand" as the primary reasons for the honor.

After last year's hurricanes shut it down for a few weeks, Clearwater Beach reopened for visitors and locals alike in October. It seems now that things are back in full swing, including the return of the Sugar Sand Festival last month.

Other familiar spots included Treasure Island Beach at no. 3 and St. Pete Beach at no. 7.