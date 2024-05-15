CFO Jimmy Patronis answers viewer questions on My Safe Florida Home Program

TAMPA, Fla — ABC Action News Anchor Nadeen Yanes continues her conversation with Florida's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis. His office oversees the Florida property insurance market, and recently, for an hour, he answered questions submitted by YOU.

This week's conversation included questions and comments pertaining to the My Safe Florida Home Program.

In Late April, CFO Patronis applauded Governor Ron DeSantis for signing a bill expanding the program by adding another $200 million in funding, which will be available on July 1st, 2024.

"The average participant in that program has gotten a rate reduction of $1,000 in premium in a year. But you got to participate in the program. You know, you can't just magic one and get the savings,' Patronis said. "Now the money has been used. The legislature appropriated another $200 million. This last session. I'm asking the legislature for making this recurring."

Since 2022, the program has completed 104,00 free home inspections, approved more than 38,000 grants, and offered nearly $390 million to help Floridians harden their homes. However, the money quickly ran out in the first round, and some viewers had comments and questions about the program moving forward.

Hear what CFO Patronis had to say:

Viewer comment: "That's the big question mark. I just want to communication. I haven't heard anything. Am I denied? My application just says complete. It doesn't say pending, it just says complete." - Steve Posilovich, Venice

Patronis: "In my case it took 10 months for me to get my relief. The great thing about it, if you make those improvements the State of Florida makes it by law the carrier has to give you a discount. The other thing that we do with My Safe Florida Home Program is we are proud that there is going to be an email going out this week or next week and it's going to be a survey of everybody that's on the waitlist. We are going to ask them their income and their age, okay? And if you hit the income status point, you are going to get prioritized. If you're elderly, you'll get frontline treatment. So, we're going to try to target low income and seniors."

Viewer Comment: "It sounds great in theory, but we have to see how it applies to condos." - Karen Shipman, Venice

Patronis: "We also put $30 million aside to work on condos. It's kind of a pilot program. I don't know what $30 million will do but is a way to at least test the waters. Again, this is $30 million that could go to homeowners. Now there's $30 million, it's going to go to condominiums.."

Viewer Question: "I used the My Safe Home to upgrade all my windows to hurricane impact and was approved for the 10k and was under the impression that it was meant to also discount my insurance. However, when I reported this to my insurance company to get a new quote with the window upgrade, they advised me that there is no discount because I didn’t upgrade my doors as well. So this home hardening program seems to have loopholes to keep the Insurance companies from giving discounts..." - Wanda Kurze

Patronis: "That particular policyholder got a report in the mail. And it will show exactly what discounts they were eligible for. In my particular case, I was not eligible for 100% and the maximum discounts I could get. But unless you take care of the whole bubble, windows and doors, you got to you got to vulnerabilities by if you do door, that's a vulnerable spot. Okay, so, you know, get your going to have to put more money out of pocket.

Nadeen: "I was going to say many people don't have the money to do it all."

Patronis: "Exactly. So, in some cases, you know, it's going to be a business decision for the household 15.40 but the state of Florida. Pushing out $600 million pushing out over $400 million in sales tax incentive. We are doing everything the state of Florida can to help give you your money back to lower your rates. but the state of Florida. Pushing out $600 million pushing out over $400 million in sales tax incentive. We are doing everything the State of Florida can to help give you your money back to lower your rates."

Viewer question: "I've been watching your coverage nightly and have very pertinent experience on what you are covering. First my rates in a non-flood, non-evacuation zone have gone us $5200 with a 22K deductible!! We applied for, received and used the MSFH grant. The politician pandering to this is deceptive at best, because unless you do your entire house which typically costs $45-50,000 you get no deduction on your premiums. Very few people can afford to do that and I've ben also been told that the deduction you would get is not even that great. As usual the politicians have done absolutely nothing for us." Kate Kohler

Patronis: "In their case, they may have to look at taking a home equity loan because if they got their home, they got some equity in it as least they can write off their interest they get with it, that's one of the solutions. But again.. she he whoever it was, they got $10,000 from the state that offset a pretty significant investment they made them house that they get forever. You know if they want the maximum discount, they unfortunately have to cover that last piece of vulnerable part of the building."

Viewer question: "The My Safe Florida Home Program is very difficult to navigate all the rules and website is difficult to understand and use. I think you should have a team look at how to make it easier especially for the elderly." - Claude Kelly

Patronis: "Let me just point something out, you know, if you ask my mom to operate that computer, I'm sorry, she probably didn't know how to navigate that computer. You know, everything that we do with My Safe Florida Home, it's all going through a laptop or a computer or a smart device. So it's not a perfect fit for everybody. If you're if you're a senior, and you're trying to navigate to the My Safe Florida Home Program, we are going to have to hold your hand a little bit more. Which again, we have stood up a program to try to solve that problem. And it's not a problem for one community. It's a problem for 23 million Floridians."