Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches fire amid bad weather conditions

Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 23, 2024
The Carnival Freedom caught fire while sailing in the Bahamas on Saturday, March 23. The ship was heading to Freeport after canceling a call to Princess Cay due to bad weather conditions.

According to a release from Carnival Cruise Line, the fire broke out on the port side of the ship's exhaust funnel causing a portion of it to fall onto the deck.

Soon after the fire broke out, the captain turned the ship around toward an area with heavy rain to maximize efforts of extinguishing the flames.

The captain made several announcements to guests and crew and advised everyone to stay away from the balconies and all open decks.

No injuries to guests were reported, but two members of the firefighting crew were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

There were no operational issues with the ship's systems due to the fire, and all areas of the ship are fully functioning again, with the exception of the open decks.

No delays are expected to future voyages, and the ship plans to depart from Port Canaveral on Monday.

