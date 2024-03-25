Carnival cancels cruises after ship catches fire in bad weather

Customers are facing cancellations after a Carnival Cruise Line ship caught fire during bad weather on Saturday.

The company said cruises scheduled for March 25 and March 29 from Port Canaveral will not embark. Carnival also issued the following statement.

“We sincerely regret the impact to our embarking guests, as we know they have been looking forward to their spring break vacation. We are providing all guests on both canceled cruises a full refund and a 100% future cruise credit so they can come back and enjoy a future cruise with us. We also greatly appreciate the terrific guests who are currently sailing with us, for their outstanding cooperation and support."

The Carnival Freedom caught fire while sailing in the Bahamas. The company said there were multiple eyewitness reports of a lightning strike.

The ship was heading to Freeport after canceling a call to Princess Cay due to the bad weather. According to a release, the fire broke out on the port side of the ship's exhaust funnel, causing a portion to fall onto the deck.

No injuries to guests were reported, but two members of the firefighting crew were treated for minor smoke inhalation.