Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau flies to Florida to meet with Trump on tariffs threat

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the lobby of the Delta Hotel by Marriott, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has flown to Florida to have dinner with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products.

Joining Trump and Trudeau at dinner are Trump's picks for commerce secretary, interior secretary and national security adviser. That's according to a person familiar with the dinner plans who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Trudeau had said earlier Friday that he would resolve the tariffs issue by talking to Trump.

