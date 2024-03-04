Brightline to announce new train station for Florida's Treasure Coast

Brightline is set to announce a new train station Monday morning, which is planned for Florida's Treasure Coast.

The high-speed rail, which already offers trips between Miami and Orlando, will now give travelers the opportunity to travel to and from St. Lucie or Martin counties. The rides average about $91 per ride, bringing in around $6.4 billion in regional economic impact.

Last year, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor met with the high-speed rail leaders to discuss a stop in Tampa, with a station proposed for Ybor City.

Wilfredo Lee/AP One of the passenger compartments of a Brightline train is shown as the train heads to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

As of March 2024, commuters can travel to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and more. The Orlando station, which opened in Sept. 2023, is its newest.

Since 2017, Brightline said it has welcomed over five million passengers aboard its trains.