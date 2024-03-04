Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Brightline to announce new train station for Florida's Treasure Coast

High Speed Rail Florida
Marta Lavandier/AP
A Brightline train leaves the Miami Central station to Orlando for the first time, fulfilling the private company's goal six years after it began operation, Sept. 22, 2023, in Miami.
High Speed Rail Florida
Posted at 7:29 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 07:29:25-05

Brightline is set to announce a new train station Monday morning, which is planned for Florida's Treasure Coast.

The high-speed rail, which already offers trips between Miami and Orlando, will now give travelers the opportunity to travel to and from St. Lucie or Martin counties. The rides average about $91 per ride, bringing in around $6.4 billion in regional economic impact.

Last year, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor met with the high-speed rail leaders to discuss a stop in Tampa, with a station proposed for Ybor City.

Brightline Train
One of the passenger compartments of a Brightline train is shown as the train heads to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

As of March 2024, commuters can travel to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and more. The Orlando station, which opened in Sept. 2023, is its newest.

Since 2017, Brightline said it has welcomed over five million passengers aboard its trains.

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.