Bradenton Police investigate after juvenile hit at school bus stop

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a child who was hit at a school bus stop.
According to BPD, this happened just before 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at 15th Street East and 13th Avenue. According to authorities, a juvenile ran across 15th Street to reach a school bus stop and was “clipped by a car.”
BPD states that the driver remained on the scene following this incident. The child was alert, but was being checked out for injuries.
