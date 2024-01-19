Watch Now
Boeing 747 cargo plane makes emergency landing shortly after takeoff at Miami airport

A cargo plane has made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff. A spokesperson for Atlas Air says the aircraft landed safely Thursday night “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure."
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jan 19, 2024
MIAMI, Fla. — A cargo plane made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff, an airline spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely Thursday night “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure," the spokesperson for Atlas Air said in a statement Friday. “The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA.”

The Boeing 747 was on its way to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico when the crew reported an engine failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Friday. Atlas Air Flight 95 then returned safely to Miami International Airport, the agency said.

Atlas will conduct an inspection to determine the cause, the spokesperson said.

Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the wing of a plane near the airport while in flight.

Messages seeking comment were left Friday for the airport.

