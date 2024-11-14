Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Bodyless head washes ashore on a South Florida beach

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Homicide detectives were investigating how a bodyless head washed ashore on a South Florida beach.

The man's head was found Tuesday by a beach worker in Key Biscayne, the barrier island just off Miami.

“There was no body attached to the head,” Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Andre Martin said in an email Thursday.

Detectives were awaiting results from the medical examiner, hoping that would lead to the identification of the man.

Because the investigation is still open, authorities couldn't provide further details, according to the police department.

Back-to-back storm events brought record storm surge, rainfall and winds to the Tampa Bay region. The question some are asking now isn’t where people should rebuild, but where we should let nature regain control.

Abandoning the Coast?: Where to rebuild & where to let nature take over

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.