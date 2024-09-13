Boar's Head permanently discontinues liverwurst production following listeria outbreak

JARRATT, Va — Boar's Head announced that it will permanently discontinue the production of its liverwurst product following a listeria outbreak at its facility.

The company said an investigation by USDA and other government agencies showed the root cause of the listeria contamination was due to a specific production process at the Jarratt facility, in Virginia, which only produced liverwurst. Based on these results, they decided to discontinue production of liverwurst.

Boar's Head recalled liverwurst in July 2024 and also announced the decision to shut down the Jarratt facility indefinitely.

The company said it also appointed a new chief food safety and quality assurance officer and established a "food safety council" to help prevent future incidents at its other facilities.