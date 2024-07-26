Boar's Head deli products sold at Publix under recall amid listeria outbreak

Multiple Boar's Head products sold at Publix are under recall after they were found to be contaminated with listeria.

The grocery store chain stated on its website that Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc., is recalling all liverwurst products that are currently available because they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

There are also several deli meat products under recall since they were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst, which means they could also be contaminated. Around 207,528 products are being recalled.

Publix said the ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life.

The following liverwurst products are impacted:

3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers bear sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

The other ready-to-eat deli products under recall were produced on June 27, 2024:

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

Officials said the products were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide. The products bear the establishment number "EST. 12612" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

According to Publix, the problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes. Officials collected an unopened liverwurst product from a retail store for testing as part of an outbreak investigation of L. monocytogenes infections.

Further testing will be conducted to determine if the product sample is related to a major listeria outbreak. On June 19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that two people died, and at least 28 were hospitalized.

However, the CDC said the true number of people who are sick is probably higher than what’s been reported because some may have had a milder form of the illness and not been tested for listeria. There’s also a lag time between when an illness happens and when scientists can connect it with an ongoing investigation.