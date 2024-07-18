Watch Now
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old boy who wandered away from resort in Orlando

Rakim Akbari
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jul 18, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert after a toddler disappeared from an Orlando area resort.

According to FDLE, the child, Rakim Akbari, 3, wandered away near the 8800 block of Palm Village Circle in Orlando this morning (7/18). Akbari has limited verbal communication skills and may respond to the nickname "Tuda."

Authorities say the child is two feet tall, 45 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, white, green, and red pajama pants, no socks, and no shoes.

FDLE is advising people to check water and waterways for him.

Anyone with information on Akbari is advised to contact the Orlando County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.

