Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old missing from Broward County daycare

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
Amelia Martinez
Posted at 8:02 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 08:27:36-05

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued after an eight-month-old went missing from Broward County on Tuesday.

Officials said Amelia Martinez is white and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Amelia was last seen at Little Hands in Learning, located at 4961 SW148 Avenue in Davie, on Feb. 20. Officials said Amelia's grandmother dropped her off at the daycare around 11 a.m. before her father, Jacob Howard, picked her up and passed her to an unknown person.

Officials believe the unknown person was Arys Martinez, Amelia's mother. They added that Howard and Arys had their parental rights terminated, and Amelia is in ChildNet's custody.

Amelia Martinez

Officials said Amelia and Arys may be traveling in an unknown vehicle. They said Arys is a white, 34-year-old woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot five inches and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know any information about Amelia or Arys, contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or 911.

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.