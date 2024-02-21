Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old missing from Broward County daycare

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued after an eight-month-old went missing from Broward County on Tuesday.

Officials said Amelia Martinez is white and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Amelia was last seen at Little Hands in Learning, located at 4961 SW148 Avenue in Davie, on Feb. 20. Officials said Amelia's grandmother dropped her off at the daycare around 11 a.m. before her father, Jacob Howard, picked her up and passed her to an unknown person.

Officials believe the unknown person was Arys Martinez, Amelia's mother. They added that Howard and Arys had their parental rights terminated, and Amelia is in ChildNet's custody.

Officials said Amelia and Arys may be traveling in an unknown vehicle. They said Arys is a white, 34-year-old woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot five inches and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know any information about Amelia or Arys, contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or 911.