Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

AG Ashley Moody: Florida's state human trafficking tipline aims to get criminals behind bars quicker

florida attorney general ashley moody.jpg
WFTS
florida attorney general ashley moody.jpg
Posted at 5:40 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 17:48:46-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — New state law mandates Florida-specific tipline to be displayed on human trafficking awareness signs across Florida.

In March of 2023, Attorney Generals across the U.S. raised questions about the effectiveness of the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Attorney General Ashley Moody was one of 35 attorneys general who called on Congress to look further into the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which is federally funded and operated by Polaris.

Attorneys general call on Congress to review National Human Trafficking Hotline

The letter to Congress in March stated that unless an adult victim calls the national hotline and gives consent, those tips don't make it to law enforcement.

"As a former federal prosecutor, former judge, and the wife of a law enforcement officer, I know that we can be putting these heinous criminals behind bars quicker, sparing other potential victims AND connecting survivors to the resources they need—if tips are sent to police in a timely manner," AG Moody said.

I-Team | Human Trafficking Coverage

The Florida-specific tipline has been in use for over a year, but on Monday (May 13), Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill mandating that all human trafficking awareness signs in Florida display the state number.

If you suspect human trafficking, Floridians can call 855-FLA-SAFE.

When debris from a tractor struck their vehicle on I-75, Denise and Mike Brennan were told by a state contractor that "they will take care of it." Now, more than six months later, the Brennans are still $7000 out-of-pocket for repairs and rentals.

Driver wants FDOT to pay for damage caused to car by flying debris on I-75

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.