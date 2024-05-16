AG Ashley Moody: Florida's state human trafficking tipline aims to get criminals behind bars quicker

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — New state law mandates Florida-specific tipline to be displayed on human trafficking awareness signs across Florida.

In March of 2023, Attorney Generals across the U.S. raised questions about the effectiveness of the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Attorney General Ashley Moody was one of 35 attorneys general who called on Congress to look further into the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which is federally funded and operated by Polaris.

Attorneys general call on Congress to review National Human Trafficking Hotline

The letter to Congress in March stated that unless an adult victim calls the national hotline and gives consent, those tips don't make it to law enforcement.

"As a former federal prosecutor, former judge, and the wife of a law enforcement officer, I know that we can be putting these heinous criminals behind bars quicker, sparing other potential victims AND connecting survivors to the resources they need—if tips are sent to police in a timely manner," AG Moody said.

The Florida-specific tipline has been in use for over a year, but on Monday (May 13), Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill mandating that all human trafficking awareness signs in Florida display the state number.

If you suspect human trafficking, Floridians can call 855-FLA-SAFE.