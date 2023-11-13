AAA: 3 million Floridians will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA said Monday it expects more than 3 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

If that number comes to fruition, it will be the second-highest number of Floridians traveling over Thanksgiving ever, and be a 3% increase over last year.

AAA's Thanksgiving travel forecast for Floridians breaks down to 2.77 million traveling by automobile, roughly 210,000 flying, and another 50,000 traveling by other means.

One thing that may push more people on the road this Thanksgiving is falling gas prices.

Last year at this time, gas prices were averaging around $3.54 per gallon. In 2023, thanks to a variety of factors, gas is averaging around $3.18 in Florida. Some areas in the panhandle are even reporting gas prices below $3 a gallon.

If you are hitting the road, AAA laid out the best times to travel each day.

