99-year-old driver who killed two Florida teens in wrong-way crash dies
Associated Press
10:31 AM, Feb 13, 2018
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A 99-year-old RV driver who went the wrong way on a Florida highway and killed two teenagers in a head-on crash has died of his injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday that Walter Roney of Dearborn, Michigan, died on Friday. His death came three days after the Fort Pierce crash that killed 18-year-old Santia Feketa and her 17-year-old best friend, Britney Poindexter. The teens were headed to a skating rink.