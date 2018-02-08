Friends remember Florida teens killed by 98-year-old wrong-way driver in crash

Both teens were very active in the local 4-H club.
“Every time you walked in a room with them, they were smiling and they would make you laugh and they were so good. They loved everyone and everyone loved them as you can see," said friend Savannah Yarborough.
Wednesday morning, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office corralled Poindexter’s horse Rusty, that had gotten away.
The driver of the RV, 98-year-old Walter Roney of Michigan, and a 75-year-old female passenger, are both hospitalized.
The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash to determine why that driver was heading the wrong way.