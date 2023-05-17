99 Florida lawmakers back DeSantis as president in 2024 election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Despite no official presidential bid announcement, 99 GOP Florida lawmakers have already endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 election.

There are a total of 113 Republicans in the legislature, with only one of them, Sen. Joe Gruters, backing Donald Trump.

The remaining 13, which have yet to give confirmations on their endorsements, include:

House



Carolina Amesty

Mike Beltran

Dean Black

David Borrero

Demi Busatta Cabrera

Chuck Clemons

Susan Plasencia

Juan Carlos Porras

Rick Roth

Senate



Alina Garcia

Erin Grall

Ed Hooper

Anthony Rodriguez

Tom Wright

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said DeSantis is "exactly the kind of leader we need for our country, and I look forward to supporting him for President."

While Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner said, "Gov. DeSantis has a proven record of delivering on the pro-family, pro-economic ideals that not only will keep Florida free but will be of critical importance in a 2024 presidential election."