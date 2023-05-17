Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

99 Florida lawmakers back DeSantis as president in 2024 election

desantis.png
File
desantis.png
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 14:01:11-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Despite no official presidential bid announcement, 99 GOP Florida lawmakers have already endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 election.

There are a total of 113 Republicans in the legislature, with only one of them, Sen. Joe Gruters, backing Donald Trump.

RELATED:

The remaining 13, which have yet to give confirmations on their endorsements, include:
House

  • Carolina Amesty
  • Mike Beltran
  • Dean Black
  • David Borrero
  • Demi Busatta Cabrera
  • Chuck Clemons
  • Susan Plasencia
  • Juan Carlos Porras
  • Rick Roth

Senate

  • Alina Garcia
  • Erin Grall
  • Ed Hooper
  • Anthony Rodriguez
  • Tom Wright

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said DeSantis is "exactly the kind of leader we need for our country, and I look forward to supporting him for President."
While Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner said, "Gov. DeSantis has a proven record of delivering on the pro-family, pro-economic ideals that not only will keep Florida free but will be of critical importance in a 2024 presidential election."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.