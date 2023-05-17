99 Florida lawmakers back DeSantis as president in 2024 election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Despite no official presidential bid announcement, 99 GOP Florida lawmakers have already endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 election.
There are a total of 113 Republicans in the legislature, with only one of them, Sen. Joe Gruters, backing Donald Trump.
The remaining 13, which have yet to give confirmations on their endorsements, include:
House
- Carolina Amesty
- Mike Beltran
- Dean Black
- David Borrero
- Demi Busatta Cabrera
- Chuck Clemons
- Susan Plasencia
- Juan Carlos Porras
- Rick Roth
Senate
- Alina Garcia
- Erin Grall
- Ed Hooper
- Anthony Rodriguez
- Tom Wright
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said DeSantis is "exactly the kind of leader we need for our country, and I look forward to supporting him for President."
While Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner said, "Gov. DeSantis has a proven record of delivering on the pro-family, pro-economic ideals that not only will keep Florida free but will be of critical importance in a 2024 presidential election."