Florida's House Speaker, Senate President endorse DeSantis in GOP presidential primary

While Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to announce a bid for the presidency, the two top legislative leaders in the state say they're backing him for the GOP primary.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner endorsed DeSantis on Tuesday after a press conference and bill signing in Lighthouse Point.

Passidomo said DeSantis is "exactly the kind of leader we need for our country, and I look forward to supporting him for President."

While Renner said, "Gov. DeSantis has a proven record of delivering on the pro-family, pro-economic ideals that not only will keep Florida free but will be of critical importance in a 2024 presidential election."

Wilfredo Lee/AP Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner, right, and President of the Florida Senate Kathleen Passidomo endorse and encourage Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president, after attending a bill signing ceremony with DeSantis at the Coastal Community Church at Lighthouse Point, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Lighthouse Point, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DeSantis is expected to announce his run for the presidency, with the governor saying, "I may have something to say about the overall landscape for '24 but stay tuned on that," on Wednesday.

His recent trip to Iowa furthered speculation, along with a recent move of his political operation from the state's Republican headquarters to a different location in Tallahassee.

“Governing is not about entertaining. Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and virtue signaling,” said DeSantis during his stop in Iowa. “It’s ultimately about winning and producing results.”

In addition to the move, DeSantis' press secretary announced his resignation from the position "to pursue other avenues of helping to deliver the governor's success to our country."

Passidomo's full statement

"There is no greater vision for the future of our country than the “Florida Blueprint” Governor DeSantis spearheaded over the last several years. Under his leadership during the pandemic, the Free State of Florida became a beacon of liberty and opportunity like never before, as families and businesses flocked from high-tax, lockdown states in search of a better way of life. Governor DeSantis is exactly the kind of leader we need for our country, and I look forward to supporting him for President."



Renner's full statement