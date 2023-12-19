Watch Now
8-year-old accidentally shot while waiting in car in West Palm Beach

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 10:48:32-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An 8-year-old was accidentally shot at a gas station in West Palm Beach Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting happened at a RaceTrac gas station located on the 2900 block of 45th Street.

Police said a mother left two to three children inside her car and went inside the gas station. The children then rummaged through a console box and found a gun. The weapon accidentally fired, hitting the 8-year-old child, police said.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, West Palm Beach Police said.

