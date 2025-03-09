60-year-old woman died after falling out of golf cart in The Villages: FHP

THE VILLAGES, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 60-year-old woman died after falling out of a golf cart in The Villages.

Richard Keil, 58, was driving a golf cart on San Marino Drive in The Villages around 1 a.m. Sunday. Keil swerved to avoid a parked car and caused a female passenger to fall out of the cart, FHP said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital but later died from her injuries.

FHP said that Keil was found to be impaired and was arrested for DUI manslaughter.